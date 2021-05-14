Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

BWEN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Broadwind stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 272,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.50 million, a PE ratio of -71.65 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

