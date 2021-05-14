Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Position Lessened by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after buying an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,008,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after buying an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 587,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,066,000 after buying an additional 150,672 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $160.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.