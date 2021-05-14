Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Joanne Wilson Sells 9,228 Shares

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total value of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Joanne Wilson acquired 16 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 877 ($11.46) per share, for a total transaction of £140.32 ($183.33).

On Friday, March 26th, Joanne Wilson acquired 16 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 834 ($10.90) per share, for a total transaction of £133.44 ($174.34).

On Friday, February 26th, Joanne Wilson acquired 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.86) per share, for a total transaction of £141.27 ($184.57).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 907.50 ($11.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 869.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 819.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.64. Britvic plc has a one year low of GBX 662.50 ($8.66) and a one year high of GBX 926.50 ($12.10).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 940 ($12.28).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

