BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 717 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.58. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

