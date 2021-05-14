BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 166 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Insiders acquired 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $409.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $426.16 and its 200 day moving average is $390.15. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $457.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

