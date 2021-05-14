BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 109 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEDG. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $204.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.18. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

