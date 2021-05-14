BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Celanese by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Celanese by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $166.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

