BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,359 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,707,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 337.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 163,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

NYSE GOOS opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

