BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $175.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.30 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,433 shares of company stock valued at $12,286,187. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.