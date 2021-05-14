Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 99,833 shares.The stock last traded at $28.02 and had previously closed at $28.48.

The stock has a market cap of $830.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 356,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after purchasing an additional 261,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

