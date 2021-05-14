Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 99,833 shares.The stock last traded at $28.02 and had previously closed at $28.48.

The stock has a market cap of $830.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 356,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after purchasing an additional 261,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

