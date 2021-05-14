Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%.

Shares of BBI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 28,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,764. Brickell Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $54.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, CEO Robert Busard Brown bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 186,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,609.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

