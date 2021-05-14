Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €67.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €67.00 ($78.82) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.96 ($85.83).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €74.46 ($87.60) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.93.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.