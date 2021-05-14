Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €67.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on May 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €67.00 ($78.82) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.96 ($85.83).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €74.46 ($87.60) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.93.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.