Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$260.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$265.00 to C$260.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BYD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$251.10.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD traded down C$1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$217.15. 1,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,313. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$184.84 and a 1-year high of C$245.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$225.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$220.98.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.141 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.