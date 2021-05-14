Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.88 million.

Several research firms have commented on BOXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $123.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.84.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Boxlight will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

