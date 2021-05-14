Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at CSFB

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective decreased by CSFB from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLX. CIBC cut their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.11.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$35.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.21. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$26.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 141.63%.

In other Boralex news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares in the company, valued at C$36,105.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.