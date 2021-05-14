Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Upgraded to Hold by Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNE. CIBC reaffirmed a na rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.82.

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.78. The company has a market cap of C$142.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

