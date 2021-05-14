BMO Capital Markets Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$27.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CWYUF. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of CWYUF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,976. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.14. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.18 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

