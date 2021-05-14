BMO Capital Markets Lowers Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$29.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 73.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TXG. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Torex Gold Resources stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$16.68. 153,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,179. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.68. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.81 and a 12-month high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$327.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,820.89.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

