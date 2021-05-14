Blue Chip Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,841 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22,364 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded up $11.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $485.70. The stock had a trading volume of 34,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,770. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.01 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $496.52 and its 200 day moving average is $479.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

