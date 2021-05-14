Blue Chip Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.31. The stock had a trading volume of 87,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.47 and a 200 day moving average of $169.43. The stock has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

