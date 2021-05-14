Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $808.50 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BLBD traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,787. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.97 million, a P/E ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $232,869.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,419,927.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock valued at $39,192,422. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

