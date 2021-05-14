Blockpass Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $2,416.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00092582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.53 or 0.01169052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00067639 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00063575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00109583 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

