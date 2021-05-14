Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Announces Earnings Results

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

Blink Charging stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. 43,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,180,910. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 4.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

