BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

NYSE:BLK opened at $838.99 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $471.45 and a 12 month high of $880.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $804.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $729.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

