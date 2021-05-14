BitRewards (BIT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $938.00

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 60.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. BitRewards has a total market cap of $142,560.01 and approximately $938.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitRewards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitRewards Coin Profile

BitRewards (CRYPTO:BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitRewards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

