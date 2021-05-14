Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Reaches $62.04 on Top Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for $62.04 or 0.00126024 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $525.10 million and $19.85 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.39 or 0.00675215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00081222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00088415 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00234617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

