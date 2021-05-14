Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $6,587.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00021239 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00301623 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001612 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000855 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

