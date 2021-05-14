bitCNY 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.37 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00094284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.00611931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.11 or 0.00237527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004902 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.32 or 0.01138890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.88 or 0.01204372 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

