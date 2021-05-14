Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.94.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

TSE:BDT traded up C$0.24 on Thursday, hitting C$9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 72,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The stock has a market cap of C$523.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.26. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$5.24 and a 1-year high of C$9.95.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.