Bird Construction Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of BDT opened at C$9.63 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$5.24 and a 12-month high of C$9.95. The stock has a market cap of C$510.76 million and a P/E ratio of 12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.26.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$597.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.94.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

