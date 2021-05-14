Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.20.

OTCMKTS BIREF traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 83,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,518. The company has a market capitalization of $710.34 million and a P/E ratio of -8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%.

Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

