BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.03. BioSolar shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 6,325,437 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

BioSolar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSRC)

BioSolar, Inc engages in developing clean energy technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

