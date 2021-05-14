Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%.

NASDAQ BNGO traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $5.14. 2,913,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,759,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.91.

BNGO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

