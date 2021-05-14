BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%.
Shares of BLFS stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,509. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $988.30 million, a P/E ratio of -40.85, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
