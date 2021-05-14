Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Posts Earnings Results

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, reports. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 46.87% and a negative return on equity of 348.25%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter. Biofrontera updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRA opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Biofrontera has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $153.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.1039 dividend. This is an increase from Biofrontera’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biofrontera stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Biofrontera at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

