BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Kevin Kotler Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Kevin Kotler bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,560.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Kotler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 68,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after buying an additional 696,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 92,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.