BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Gap Down to $48.00

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.00, but opened at $45.10. BioAtla shares last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 400 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCAB. BTIG Research increased their price target on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,767,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,180,000 after acquiring an additional 820,538 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth about $21,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 1,017.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 177,513 shares in the last quarter.

About BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

