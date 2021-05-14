Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Shares of BILL traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.78. 17,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,507. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion and a PE ratio of -268.15. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.09.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $926,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Hornik sold 20,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $3,810,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,691.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,493 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,018 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after purchasing an additional 552,441 shares during the period. DCM International IV Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

