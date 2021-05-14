Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.45 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share.

NASDAQ BILI traded up $9.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.06. The stock had a trading volume of 286,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,671. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.14. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.03 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

