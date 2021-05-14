BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $55.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

BIGC opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $134,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,343.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,459,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BigCommerce by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 583,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BigCommerce by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after buying an additional 247,393 shares in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

