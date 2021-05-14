Bicycle Therapeutics plc Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.65). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $714.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $55,152.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,303. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $278,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,958. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

