Better Money Decisions LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $84.86 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

