Better Money Decisions LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.