Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

MELI opened at $1,296.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,103.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,525.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1,599.98. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $746.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

