Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $194.94 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

