Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $38,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,478 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 32.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,553,000 after buying an additional 786,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $290.16 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total transaction of $2,312,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,243 shares in the company, valued at $59,236,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 447,006 shares of company stock worth $153,435,287. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

