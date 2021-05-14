Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $367,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,229.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,238.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,954.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

