Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 21,287 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

