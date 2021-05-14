Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 40 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock opened at $325.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $349.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.20 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.32.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

