Berenberg Bank Boosts Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Price Target to GBX 620

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON MIDW opened at GBX 481 ($6.28) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £426.19 million and a PE ratio of -111.86. Midwich Group has a 12 month low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 455.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 450.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

